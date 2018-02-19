Sub-freezing temperatures overnight, but will you have to scrape windshield ice?

Bundle up when headed to work or school this week. It’s scarf weather.
Icy temperatures could linger this week in Pierce County, but it’s unlikely to be humid enough to create frost on windshields overnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Mercer.
The Weather Service forecasts a 19-degree low on Tuesday morning, he said, with the Seattle area seeing around 24 degrees. That’s near the record low of 25 degrees for Feb. 20.
Tuesday afternoon could see some snow flurries because of an offshore weather system, Mercer said. Highs in the upper 30s means snow is unlikely to stick, he said.
Another weak weather system could drop by Wednesday, with more snow flurries possible for Pierce County, Mercer said.
The dry, cold pattern could stick around until Friday, when a stronger system could approach and bring some rain and snow.
Commuters should still look out for patchy black ice or accumulation in some spots, partly because of snow melt and refreezing overnight, Mercer said. Widespread ice is not expected.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
