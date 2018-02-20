She’s been saved by blood 100 times over while battling a painful disease affecting African Americans

Kendra Hogenson shouldn’t be here. She shouldn’t be handing out drinks and snacks and happily chatting with blood donors in Federal Way.
She shouldn’t even be alive.
That’s what doctors told her parents 47 years ago.
If she lived past infancy, Kendra would be developmentally disabled, unable to work, dead before adulthood.
Never miss a local story.
All because she has sickle cell anemia.
On Thursday, Kendra will speak to Bloodworks Northwest supporters at a donor appreciation event at Tacoma’s Museum of Glass. She will celebrate the milestones she was told would never come.
“I outdid all the expectations,” she said.
The disease affects about 100,000 African Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is debilitating, painful and, in years past, often fatal.
Kendra inherited the disease, which creates defective red blood cells, from both of her biological parents. She was adopted as a baby by Gail and Curtis Hogenson of Federal Way.
At first, their new baby was healthy, Gail said. But at 3 months something changed in Kendra.
“She went from being a normal baby, happy, to crying up to 20 hours a day, banging her head,” Gail said.
“We had gone from pediatrician to pediatrician. Nobody could diagnose her. They told us she would be a vegetable.”
She wasn’t diagnosed with sickle cell until she was one and a half years old. Even then the prognosis wasn’t good.
“Hopelessly retarded,” the doctors told the Hogensons. “Put her away. Forget you saw her.”
“They told us she wouldn’t live to be 18,” Gail said.
Kendra is now 47.
Not that it’s been easy.
“I was always in and out of the hospital growing up,” Kendra said.
Kendra, like other sickle cell patients, can suffer from extreme pain.
“You never know where the pain is going to be or when,” she said. “It can happen at 2 in the morning, it can happen right now.”
“In school, they weren’t very accommodating. She had a real struggle,” Gail said. “She was one of the only black kids in school, and she also was sick all the time. It was a real challenge for her to finish school.”
David Aboulafia, a hemotologist and oncologist at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, has treated Kendra since she transitioned from Seattle Children’s Hospital over 20 years ago.
“She’s always upbeat and always attracting positives when she’s in front of people,” Aboulafia said of Kendra. “But her life has been an incredibly difficult one.”
Along with Kendra’s own determination to stay healthy, Aboulafia credits Kendra’s mother for her daughter’s wellness.
“Her mom has watched her like a mother bear to her cub, furiously protective of her,” Aboulafia said. “In fact, she has saved Kendy from many medical misadventures over the years by insisting on proper care when she knew it was needed, making sure she was advocating for Kendy when she couldn’t.”
GENETIC ORIGINS
Only about 8 percent of the African-American population carry the gene that causes the disease, Aboulafia said.
Carrying the gene doesn’t mean necessarily that a person will get sickle cell.
The gene is recessive. That means a “normal” gene inherited from one parent usually will override or dampen the effects of a sickle cell gene inherited from the other parent.
“If each parent provides that trait to the baby, then the baby is left with a devastating illness: sickle cell anemia,” Aboulafia said. “Those patients are usually sick from infancy onward.”
People with just one affected gene might still feel its effects in extreme physical conditions such as running in a marathon or other athletic activities, Aboulafia said.
The gene at the center of sickle cell codes for hemoglobin. That’s the substance that carries oxygen to tissues.
Sickle cell patients’ red blood cells become inelastic and hard. Sometimes they can take on the shape of a crescent — what reminded early researchers of a centuries-old agricultural tool called a sickle.
“(Defective red blood cells get) hung up in blood vessels and they cause extreme pain,” Aboulafia said.
In addition to pain, the disease can cause devastating medical crises when oxygen is deprived: strokes, pneumonia, liver and bone damage.
“These kids are often faced with painful crises that they have no control over,” Aboulafia said.
The pain and medical emergencies can lead to hospitalizations and long-term disabilities.
Compounding the issue, blacks are more likely to be denied pain killers than whites, studies have shown.
THE NEED FOR BLOOD
It’s no coincidence that Kendra chooses to volunteer at Bloodworks Northwest donation center in Federal Way. She’s had more than 100 transfusions over the past 32 years.
“I volunteer to give back because Puget Sound Blood Center — Bloodworks — I wouldn’t be here without them and my family. Because they saved by life.”
Blood transfusions are a mainstay of sickle cell treatment. They can remove a patient’s defective red blood cells and replace them with those of a donor.
All of Bloodworks Northwest blood is donated, said Dr. Rebecca Haley, a medical director at the organization. Much of it goes to cancer patients.
Sickle cell patients and others who need many transfusions over years have an added challenge.
Blood recipients can create antibodies to the antigens that naturally occur in blood, Haley said.
The antibody versus antigen battle is less likely to occur within the same racial group. That makes getting donors from a variety of racial groups a priority, Haley said.
“It’s always a struggle for us to get enough blood of certain types to keep particular patients in supply,” she said. “We’re challenged to get all the racial groups.”
While sickle cell is the leading inherited blood disease that require blood transfusions, there are others.
Asians can get an inherited blood disorder similar to sickle cell called thalassemia. People with the disease can require blood transfusions to counteract low red blood cell levels.
“We’re more likely to find matches in the Asian community” for thalassemia patients, Haley said.
Kendra has had fewer transfusions over the years as medications have prolonged the need.
“It went from every other day to a week to months,” Kendra said. “The longest I went was two months.”
Now, it’s only if she gets sick, if she’s traveling or if she needs surgery. Wounds and surgical incisions can be very slow to heal for a sickle cell patient, and she’s had many.
She can reel off an exhaustive list of surgeries: knees, feet, shoulders, internal organs. She’s had her gallbladder, spleen and appendix removed.
A lack of healthy red blood cells leaves her frequently exhausted.
She never knows when the next crisis will strike.
“I just went up to comb my hair, and I thought I just dislocated it,” she said of her shoulder. She ended up needing surgery.
Today, Kendra walks with a limp from past surgeries. She needs an exoskeleton for one of her legs but can’t afford the $9,000 cost.
TREATMENT
Like so many other genetic-based diseases, drug therapies are showing promise for people living with sickle cell.
Recently, an oral chemotherapy drug, hydroxyurea, has been used to reduce the rate that blood cells become deformed. It’s helping Kendra.
An amino acid supplement, L-Glutamate, has just been approved by the FDA for the disease. Another new drug, Crizanlizumab, looks promising in the prevention of pain, Aboulafia said.
The only possible cure is a bone-marrow transplant. The procedure is dangerous with a high mortality rate, Aboulafia said.
Because sickle cell anemia strikes mostly African Americans, there are additional layers of complications for those who have it.
“The fact that it targets a substantial minority who don’t necessarily have equal access to medical care is a problem,” Aboulafia said.
Blacks are less likely than whites to afford the treatments as health care costs continue to rise. And the disease, with its frequent debilitating crises and time consuming treatments, can disrupt patients’ lives.
“How do people continue to work when they’re spending half their time in a hospital?” Aboulafia said.
FINDING PURPOSE
Because she no longer has the ability to work full time, Kendra devotes the time she’s feeling well to volunteering at Bloodworks.
She mentors kids and families affected by sickle cell. She’s a counselor at an annual sickle cell summer camp that draws about 50 kids.
“They never expected me to finish high school. They never expected me to hold down a full time job,” Kendra says. “I’m proud of my age. It means a lot that I’m still here.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments