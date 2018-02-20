Man fled burning home on scooter, but the flames couldn’t be put out in time to save him

A man burned to death on his electric scooter after fleeing his flaming South Hill mobile home Tuesday.
The 53-year-old disabled man had apparently used the scooter to flee the burning home. Three passers-by found him outside and on fire. They extinguished the flames but it was too late to save the victim, said Central Pierce Fire assistant chief Guy Overby.
The man’s home was in a trailer park in the 10400 block of 160th Street Court East.
Overby said the victim had called the fire department on numerous occasions for assistance. He had been referred to social services due to hoarding and sanitation issues.
In another previous call, fire personnel had offered to install a smoke and fire detector in the man’s home but he had refused, Overby said. The victim had numerous health issues.
Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Overby said.
