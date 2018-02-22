More Videos

Just when you thought spring was nearing, Thursday's unseasonably cold winter weather created hazardous road conditions and left downtown Tacoma in a deep chill.
Local

Icy roads creating havoc. Family turns in driver suspected of hitting 2 WSP troopers

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

February 22, 2018 07:16 AM

A family turned in a hit-and-run driver suspected of crashing into two Washington State Patrol cars in Tacoma on an icy Wednesday night.

Winter weather that continues to create havoc for the South Sound on Thursday morning likely played a role in the wreck, said trooper Brooke Bova. A reported distributed Thursday morning said drugs or alcohol were involved.

The wreck occurred on Pacific Avenue near 38th Street. A silver SUV crashed into two troopers, who were blocking a lane for a disabled vehicle. They were not injured. The driver fled the scene in the damaged 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Thursday morning, the family of a 23-year-old woman turned her in and she was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail.

Snow and frigid temperatures have been creating trouble on South Sound roads since Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has reported wrecks on routes 167, 512, 509 and 16 and multiple accidents on Interstate 5. “Gratitude for crews who continue to clear & treat roads,” the agency tweeted at 6:22 a.m. “Please give them a hand by driving for conditions, increasing following distances, and giving crews room.

“Lots of crashes due to snow in Pierce County!” Bova tweeted at 5:34 a.m. “Troopers are responding as fast & safe as they can. If you MUST drive, be safe & smart!”

Icy roads forced the closure of several school districts including Bethel, Puyallup and Steilacoom. Other schools have late starts.

The Lacey Dire Department tweeted that its crews have responded to more than a six crashes as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Rick Johnson said WSP responded to 20 wrecks overnight in King County. “#PleasePlease slow down and #DriveForConditions this morning,” Johnson tweeted. Seattle set a record low for the date - it’s first in seven years - when temperatures dipped to 27 degrees on Thursday morning. The previous record for the date was 30 degrees in 2005.

Troopers in Island, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties responded to 185 wrecks in a 24-hour stretch, trooper Heather Axtman tweeted at 10:08 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports that all of its stations in the area are reporting temperatures below freezing and that it does not expected them to climb above freezing until late morning or midday. Snow is in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. Rain and snow are also predicted for next week.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

