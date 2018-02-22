Icy roads creating havoc. Family turns in driver suspected of hitting 2 WSP troopers

A family turned in a hit-and-run driver suspected of crashing into two Washington State Patrol cars in Tacoma on an icy Wednesday night.

Winter weather that continues to create havoc for the South Sound on Thursday morning likely played a role in the wreck, said trooper Brooke Bova. A reported distributed Thursday morning said drugs or alcohol were involved.

The wreck occurred on Pacific Avenue near 38th Street. A silver SUV crashed into two troopers, who were blocking a lane for a disabled vehicle. They were not injured. The driver fled the scene in the damaged 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Thursday morning, the family of a 23-year-old woman turned her in and she was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snow and frigid temperatures have been creating trouble on South Sound roads since Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has reported wrecks on routes 167, 512, 509 and 16 and multiple accidents on Interstate 5. “Gratitude for crews who continue to clear & treat roads,” the agency tweeted at 6:22 a.m. “Please give them a hand by driving for conditions, increasing following distances, and giving crews room.

“Lots of crashes due to snow in Pierce County!” Bova tweeted at 5:34 a.m. “Troopers are responding as fast & safe as they can. If you MUST drive, be safe & smart!”

Icy roads forced the closure of several school districts including Bethel, Puyallup and Steilacoom. Other schools have late starts.

The Lacey Dire Department tweeted that its crews have responded to more than a six crashes as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Rick Johnson said WSP responded to 20 wrecks overnight in King County. “#PleasePlease slow down and #DriveForConditions this morning,” Johnson tweeted. Seattle set a record low for the date - it’s first in seven years - when temperatures dipped to 27 degrees on Thursday morning. The previous record for the date was 30 degrees in 2005.

Troopers in Island, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties responded to 185 wrecks in a 24-hour stretch, trooper Heather Axtman tweeted at 10:08 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports that all of its stations in the area are reporting temperatures below freezing and that it does not expected them to climb above freezing until late morning or midday. Snow is in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. Rain and snow are also predicted for next week.

River Road E in #Tacoma is still icy, drive careful! pic.twitter.com/uCeVNaRHVE — Riverside Fire (@Piercefire14) February 22, 2018

All right good people of Pierce County. The roads are passable, but needed to keep the speeds down and leave some extra space. @wsdot_tacoma and @PierceCo have been out plowing the roads and doing their best. Also enjoy your snow day @PuyallupSD is closed today. — Riverside Fire (@Piercefire14) February 22, 2018

The roadways this morning are slick. Slow down, give yourself some extra room, lights on, and be cautious. Side streets in particular are very treacherous. Kudos to our Public Works Crews for being out there maintaining the streets! pic.twitter.com/h7zjFmECB5 — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) February 22, 2018

SR-410 has been plowed and sanded. However, there is lots of patchy ice. City Shops is working on the side roads now. — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) February 22, 2018

Lots of cars in ditches and stuck on hills in parts of our area (especially on the eastside). Please make sure your ready for driving in the snow. SKFR crews are ready to travel on these roads tonight. pic.twitter.com/IISwiIhJFM — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) February 22, 2018

Its getting snowy out there, be extra careful driving and walking, both could be a challenge in the morning#wawx #Tacoma #Puyallup #snow — Riverside Fire (@Piercefire14) February 22, 2018

Be careful out there. Better yet, stay off the roads. Snowy icy mix right now in Bonney Lake area. https://t.co/UTaUQQlX3L — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) February 22, 2018

Winter returned last night dropping several inches of new snow throughout #PierceCounty. Please drive safely. #DoYouWantToBuildASnowman pic.twitter.com/NcuhPqPfFR — Pierce County Firefighters (@IAFF726) February 22, 2018