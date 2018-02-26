More Videos

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’

Girl Scouts create first aid kits to hand out to the homeless in Puyallup

Shot fired at Tacoma's Oakland High School

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Massive cranes arrive by super ship in Commencement Bay

Illegal marijuana market raid nets 200 pounds of pot, controversial video

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

A dweeb from Puyallup answers his critics

Video shows how a 'bump stock' device works

The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Texas disagrees.
Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Recently released footage of two women sought by police in Natick, Massachusetts, on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. The Natick Police Department Facebook page read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs … Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.”

Massive cranes arrive by super ship in Commencement Bay

The largest container cranes on the West Coast were transported on the Hong Kong-based Zhen Hua 28, a super post-Panamax vessel, from Port Angeles to Tacoma's Commencement Bay on Friday. Four huge cranes were welded to its frame, bound for the Port of Tacoma’s Husky Terminal.

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

Tacoma Police investigate scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Tacoma’s South End, according to police. The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street.

2 suspects in fatal Tacoma stabbing appear in court

Addison Laine Bishop and Jordan Rene Boshears pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Tyler Zimmerman. Zimmerman was stabbed outside a Tacoma home early Wednesday.

Possible bomb threat at Naval Base Kitsap

A security perimeter of nearly two-thirds of a mile was established and a remotely controlled bomb robot is visible in this aerial footage. Also pictured is a black SUV that earlier arrived at the Trident gate and the male driver claimed to have an improvised explosive device on him.