Local

Man hit, critically injured while crossing Tacoma street

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

March 01, 2018 04:52 PM

A pedestrian was critically injured Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in South Tacoma, according to police.

The 62-year-old man was in the intersection of South 36th and Tyler streets just before 4 p.m. when he was struck by a 28-year-old driver, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. He is not expected to survive.

It was initially unclear which direction the 62-year-old was going, Cool said. The driver was going westbound on 36th Street and turning south onto Tyler Street after the light changed and he struck the man.

“He just did not see him,” Cool said.

Intoxicants are not believed to be a contributing factor in the wreck.

The intersection is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. and drivers are asked to take other routes. At least one minor collision followed the pedestrian being struck, Cool said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

