A motorcyclist crashed in front of this Tacoma trucker. He saved him with his favorite shirt

Ryan Moody wasn’t supposed to be in the right place at the right time.
The 32-year-old Tacoma truck driver had missed a turned during a coast-to-coast drive and ended up on Interstate 294, the busier of his preferred routes around Chicago.
It was a warm day and he’d stopped at a truck stop earlier to shower and put on shorts and his favorite shirt, a cutoff T-shirt from an Oregon tattoo shop. When he noticed a group of motorcyclists pass him on the freeway, he felt a pang of jealousy.
Moments later, the envy was gone as he watched one of the riders lose control of his bike. Moody, also a motorcyclist, said it looked as if the bike’s front brakes locked up.
The rider went down and the two cars behind him veered in opposite directions around the crash. “Then it was just him and me in the lane,” Moody said.
Moody had to think fast. He hit his brakes and checked his mirrors for the best lane to swerve into. “I’d rather hit a car than a guy lying in the road,” he said.
He not only skid to a stop in time, but he angled his truck to block traffic and protect the injured rider.
What happened next is what made him a finalist for the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, an honor presented annually since 1983 to a professional truck driver who put them self in harm's way to help others.
Moody put in his Bluetooth earpiece and called 911 as he climbed out of his truck. He rushed over to the rider, ripped off his shirt and wrapped it around the motorcyclist’s head.
The head injury and wreck scene was gruesome enough that one motorist started crying, Moody said. Moody, who drives for System Transport, started directing the onlookers on how to help.
I could help, so I did. It’s what anybody would do.
When police arrived, they commended Moody for his actions and asked if he could leave his truck on the road to block traffic. He did, and as he waited in the cab, a paramedic approached him.
He shook Moody’s hand with both hands and said, “Thank you. You helped save this guy.”
Then somebody asked if he wanted his shirt back. “No,” Moody said. “That’s his now.”
When word got back to the tattoo shop in Grants Pass, Oregon, that Moody used the shirt to save the man, the shop sent him a new shirt.
When Lori Gilbert, his company’s safety director, said she was nominating him for the Highway Hero Award, he asked her to reconsider. “I don’t like the spotlight,” he said. “I’m a quiet person.”
He was nominated anyway and now Goodyear will fly him to the Mid-America Trucky Show in Kentucky for the March 22 award presentation. The other finalists are Brian Bucenell of Virginia, and Frank Vieira of Ontario. Bucenell used his truck to stop a car involved in a high speed chase in Ohio. Vieira helped keep alive a motorist involved in a wreck near Toronto.
The winner receives a cash prize, a trophy and a Super Bowl-style ring. Last year’s award went to David Webb of Billings, Montana, who was driving with his wife in Wenatchee when he ran after a dump truck whose driver suffered a heart attack and was slumped over the steering wheel. Webb stopped the truck and performed CPR on the driver. The driver awoke from a coma the next day.
Moody isn’t sure what he’d do with a huge ring and trophy. Maybe, he says, set the ring next his watch on his dresser and give the trophy for his employer to display in the office.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Moody said. “I could help, so I did. It’s what anybody would do.”
