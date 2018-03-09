This terrier’s life includes preening for dog shows and comforting the dying

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 44 Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say Pause 30 Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network 74 German billionaire's Tacoma legacy is TAM's Western art wing 149 Nominees for the Key Peninsula Citizen of the Year 100 Scene where man shoots wife, 2 children, then himself 47 Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother 47 Man suspected of fatally shooting mother appear in court 59 Burst swimming pool washes woman down Tacoma ravine 144 Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 39 Navy Seals train in fast boats, with fast ropes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Dude is a registered Norwich Terrier and trained therapy dog. His owner, Becca Parkins, is a chaplain at Wesley Des Moines. Together, they visit hospice patients at the retirement community and on weekends participate in dog shows. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

