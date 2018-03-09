Boat dealership ordered to pay worker who was called ‘Tommy Boy,’ showed rape scene

He was subjected to racial slurs, persistently insulted and sexually harassed, then fired for filing a complaint about it.
But Greg Corliss prevailed in federal court.
Corliss sued Larson Power Boats/Sports Northwest in U.S. District Court in Tacoma in April 2016, seeking damages for wage loss, lost profit and emotional distress after being fired from his job as a boat salesman at the Fife dealership.
Jurors on Thursday found the dealership allowed a sexually hostile work environment and fired him for filing an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, awarding the 56-year-old Lake Tapps resident $800,000 in damages. Complaints of religious discrimination and being fired for seeking worker’s compensation were unfounded, jurors determined.
“It was wrong, wrong, wrong, what they’ve done to me, and I’m sure there’s going to be more people coming forward,” Corliss said.
The harassment started on Corliss’ first day in April 2013, and included managers and employees calling him “Tommy Boy” after the portly titular character of the 1995 Chris Farley movie, referring to him with racial slurs, making persistent sexual comments and forcing him to watch the rape scene from the movie “Deliverance.” Corliss lasted four months before being fired after filing the EEOC complaint.
During the investigation of that complaint, other Larson employees corroborated Corliss’ story.
Gregory Hendershott, the attorney representing Larson Motors, said in a statement that the dealership has not immediately decided to appeal the findings and said that the jury should have rejected all of Corliss’ claims.
“The reason Mr. Corliss’s central claims sound unbelievable is that they are not true,” Hendershott wrote. “Mr. Corliss was shown to be repeatedly dishonest throughout the litigation and at trial, on matters at the heart of the case.”
Larson Motors settled another EEOC complaint in 2001, paying $1.8 million for subjecting black employees to persistent racial harassment and agreeing to a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination and racial harassment.
Corliss declared bankruptcy after he was fired, lost his house and fell behind on his child support for his three children.
“I applaud Greg Corliss for his perseverance for pursuing this,” said his attorney, Beverly Grant. “It’s not an easy thing to talk about, especially for some of the acts that occured to him.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
