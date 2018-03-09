Man who instigated fight that left Tacoma teenager dead gets long prison term

Alberto Colt-Sarmiento, 25, was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to 60 years, 10 months in prison in the 2015 fatal shooting of Elijah Crawford.
Though the violence was rooted in gang-related issues, Crawford had no gang affiliations. His friend was to engage in a fistfight with Colt-Sarmiento. Crawford, 18, tagged along to support his buddy.
At some point, a friend of Colt-Sarmiento pulled out a gun, court records show. Crawford was shot in the back while running away in the 1400 block of East 44th Street in Tacoma, deputy prosecutor Jesse Williams said in court Friday.
The victim’s mother, Debbye Crawford, said during the sentencing hearing that her son had plans to join the military, go to college and become a wrestling coach.
“I hate you with every fiber in me,” Crawford told Colt-Sarmiento before turning her attention to the court. “His two sons get to see him get older. Get to have letters. Get to talk to him on this phone. I get to have a grave site and old pictures.”
Colt-Sarmiento did not fire the gun that killed Crawford, but prosecutors said he was key in orchestrating the fight. He exchanged text messages with his co-defendants the day of the murder that read, “KILLKILLKILL,” and, “well smoke em,” court records show.
A jury last month found Colt-Sarmiento guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree assault.
Williams sought an exceptional sentence of more than 73 years. That included the high end of the sentencing range plus enhancements and 18 years on top of that. The 18 years are symbolic, Williams said, of Crawford’s age at the time of his death.
“There should be no mercy for these types of crimes,” the deputy prosecutor said.
Defense attorney, Michael Stewart, pointed out Colt-Sarmiento did not kill anyone and called the prosecution’s recommendation excessive.
“Alberto Colt-Sarmiento is not the killer,” Stewart said. “He’s not the shooter. He didn’t plan an ambush. He didn’t orchestrate this.
“This range offends my sense of justice. We will look forward to pressing this case on appeal.”
In remarks to the court, Colt-Sarmiento maintained his innocence.
“As much as I would like to bring back your son, I cannot,” he told Debbye Crawford. “I desire to with all my heart, but it is not in my power. And though my heart goes out to you, I stand today as an innocent man.”
Judge Kitty-Ann van Doorninck then handed down the 60-year sentence.
Two co-defendants, Juan Javier Zuniga-Gonzales, 19, and Trino Valentino Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty in 2016. Both were sentenced to 21 years in prison. Zuniga-Gonzalez is believed to have fired the shot that killed Crawford.
