TPS investigating claims kindergartners sexually harassed by classmate

Tacoma Public Schools officials said they are investigating claims that multiple kindergartners were sexually harassed by a classmate.
Several parents told KIRO 7 a kindergartner at Edison Elementary in Tacoma exposed himself to at least five children during class while asking for a kiss. In at least one case, he also touched a female student inappropriately, parents said.
Tacoma Police and Child Protective Services is investigating the claims. Tacoma Public Schools said it’s taking the matter very seriously, adding that a third-party investigator will talk to teachers and students about the alleged incidents.
Stevie McMillan is now homeschooling her 5-year-old daughter after she said Edison Elementary didn’t address her complaints in January.
Never miss a local story.
“My kid should feel safe at school,” McMillan said. “When it happened to my daughter, I thought it was handled and then I heard about another daughter.”
McMillan said she learned several parents were dealing with the same thing involving the same student, including Holly Wiltfong who said she brought her concerns to Edison Elementary on Monday.
“The little boy touched her on her private parts and had his penis out and told her that he would give her candy to kiss him,” Wilfong said. “It was sickening. I had to tell my daughter I had to go to the bathroom so I could throw up.”
Ashley Estrada said she brought her concerns to the school after her 6-year-old son said the same student exposed himself.
“It’s disheartening because my child is feeling worried at school. He’s afraid that it’s going to happen to him again,” Estrada said. “I know of at least four before it happened to my son. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Parents said the school moved the student to another class but did not do more to address the issue. They feel it could have prevented more incidents and now they want answers.
“I haven’t slept because I’m worried about this boy because I thought it was handled,” McMillan said.
Parents voiced their concerns to officials during a Tacoma Public Schools meeting Thursday night. Administrators assured them that they’re taking the matter seriously.
The student was taken out of school as officials conduct an investigation.
Parents said they don’t blame the student for what happened. They said he seems like a nice boy and they hope investigators learn more about why he may be behaving this way.
Comments