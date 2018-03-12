Family of 5 displaced in Kent mobile home fire. Pets have not been found

A family of five lost their home to a fire early Monday, and possibly their two dogs.
Firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. to a double-wide trailer in the 24400 block of 64th Avenue South and found the home engulfed by flames.
The family was able to escape on its own, but two pet dogs have not been found.
A neighboring home and several vehicles were damaged by the heat from the fire.
The chaotic scene agitated a neighbor dog, which bit someone standing near the burning mobile home, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
That person was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
Investigators are trying to determine what started the blaze.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
