Shots fired at Lacey hotel. Thurston County SWAT joins Lacey police at scene

A woman, thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken into custody Monday by Thurston County SWAT and Lacey police after she allegedly fired a gun in a room at the Super 8 Hotel in Lacey.
No one was injured, but the first and second floors of the hotel and all employees were evacuated, Lacey police Commander Jim Mack said. The hotel was reopened to guests and staff about 2 p.m. Monday.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lacey police were dispatched to the hotel near Martin Way East and College Street Southeast after a report of gunshots being fired inside one of the rooms.
Officers contacted a woman in the room, but she refused to cooperate and hung up on them several times, Mack said. They finally evacuated the hotel and requested the assistance of Thurston County SWAT, he said.
The SWAT team persuaded the woman to enter the hallway of the hotel and to come to an exterior window. That’s when they fired a rubber bullet to subdue the suspect and take her into custody.
Lacey Fire District 3 checked her for injuries, Mack said.
A preliminary investigation uncovered one shell casing and witnesses said more people had been in the room but fled after the gun was fired. A firearm was not recovered, he said. He believes one of the people who fled might have taken it from the scene.
