Burst swimming pool tsunami washes woman 30 feet down ravine in east Tacoma

A woman working on her above ground swimming pool was swept down a ravine Monday when the pool suddenly burst.
The woman was performing maintenance on the back yard pool when it gave way, Tacoma Fire captain Todd Magliocca said.
The resulting wall of water from the estimated 5,000 gallon pool swept the woman 30 feet down the gully just north of East 38th Street and west of Portland Avenue.
The tree-filled ravine abuts the home’s backyard. The wave carried woody debris with it that ended up on top of her, Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
“We had to unlayer the debris,” Meinecke said.
Fire crews pulled the woman out of the gully using a litter and ropes. Magliocca characterized the rescue as “very difficult.”
The victim has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. She was conscious during the rescue, fire personnel said.
The accident occurred in the 1300 block of East 38th Street. Google maps shows an approximately 10 by 20-foot rectangular pool in the home’s backyard.
