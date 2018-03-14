Snowshoer found dead on Mount Rainier is identified

A snowshoer found dead on Mount Rainier has been identified as Kevin Kim, 24.
The man from Harlingen, Texas, accompanied a friend on skis Monday during an attempt to reach 10,188-foot Camp Muir.
The duo set a turnaround time of 2:30 p.m., park officials said, and started to descend the Muir Snowfield when they hadn’t reached their destination in time.
Kim’s friend made it back to the parking lot quicker since he was on skis.
When Kim hadn’t returned hours later, the friend notified the park.
A search and rescue crew started looking for him at 7 p.m., just before sunset. They checked the main routes from the Paradise area to Panorama Point but found no sign of Kim.
They called off the search at 9:30 p.m. and resumed early Tuesday.
Kim’s body was found in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise.
Officials said it appears he fell.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
