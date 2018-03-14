More Videos

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network

German billionaire's Tacoma legacy is TAM's Western art wing

Nominees for the Key Peninsula Citizen of the Year

Scene where man shoots wife, 2 children, then himself

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog classes give children the chance to share a book with a trained therapy dog, while improving kids’ reading skills.
A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Lakewood railroad Xings: on Saturday and Sunday the railroad crossing arms for the roads going into Tillicum were down for several hours each day in the late afternoon. In October, all of the grade crossing signal arms went down and stayed down in Lakewood during an evening commute, stranding commuters and making it difficult for police and fire to respond to 911 calls. Hoping to have this story completed by Friday.

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.