Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network

Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network

German billionaire's Tacoma legacy is TAM's Western art wing

German billionaire's Tacoma legacy is TAM's Western art wing

Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog classes give children the chance to share a book with a trained therapy dog, while improving kids’ reading skills. Pierce County Library System Courtesy

Local

‘Dogs are happy to listen.’ Library program helps kids learn to read

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

March 15, 2018 11:00 AM

This area seriously loves cute animals.

As if the March 24 Kitten Shower hosted by the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County isn’t enough to earn your interest, there’s also the Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog events.

The program allows children to read to a trained therapy dog as a way to boost kids’ reading skills.

“Kids get comfortable reading out loud because they are reading to an audience that doesn’t care if they make mistakes,” said Pierce County Library System customer experience manager Judy Nelson. “We had a student who wasn’t comfortable reading the story and chose to rap it instead.

“The dogs are happy to listen whether the student reads or raps.”

It’s a drop-in program, so just show up with your child to participate.

Upcoming event dates:

▪ March 20, 26: 4-5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

▪ March 26: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

▪ April 3, 9, 17, 23: 4-5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library

▪ April 9: 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryer Ave., Sumner

▪ April 9, 23: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

▪ April 12: 4-5 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

For more information, go to piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/read-to-dog.htm

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

