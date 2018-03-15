‘Dogs are happy to listen.’ Library program helps kids learn to read

This area seriously loves cute animals.
As if the March 24 Kitten Shower hosted by the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County isn’t enough to earn your interest, there’s also the Pierce County Library System’s Read to a Dog events.
The program allows children to read to a trained therapy dog as a way to boost kids’ reading skills.
“Kids get comfortable reading out loud because they are reading to an audience that doesn’t care if they make mistakes,” said Pierce County Library System customer experience manager Judy Nelson. “We had a student who wasn’t comfortable reading the story and chose to rap it instead.
“The dogs are happy to listen whether the student reads or raps.”
It’s a drop-in program, so just show up with your child to participate.
Upcoming event dates:
▪ March 20, 26: 4-5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife
▪ March 26: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma
▪ April 3, 9, 17, 23: 4-5 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library
▪ April 9: 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryer Ave., Sumner
▪ April 9, 23: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library
▪ April 12: 4-5 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham
For more information, go to piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/read-to-dog.htm
