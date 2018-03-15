Man runs from police, jumps off footbridge, gets hit by car, State Patrol says

A man running from police was struck and seriously injured after jumping from a footbridge and being hit by a car on Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Thursday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was running across the 48th Street overpass when he jumped and was struck about 7:30 p.m., State Patrol spokesman Jon Nelson said.
He was critically injured and transported to a Tacoma hospital, Nelson said.
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed for investigation, and at least some lanes are expected to be closed into the night, Nelson said. The far left lane was reopened about 8:40 p.m.
Tacoma police were dispatched about 7:10 p.m. to the Tacoma Mall for a report of a fight, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said, and mall security was following the assailant at a distance.
A Tacoma officer arrived in the area just at the time that the suspect reached the fenceline of the overpass and watched him go over the edge, Cool said.
No officers were in active pursuit of the man when he jumped, Cool said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
