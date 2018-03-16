More Videos

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Students skip class in support of stronger gun laws

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note that there are several frames during this time that are missing). The time lapse reveals many interesting features of the glacier, including opening and closing crevasses, zones of different speeds on each glacier, melting of the latest year's winter snow accumulation, rock falls, avalanches, and many more. It is through time lapse videos like this that we can truly see the dynamic nature of glaciers as rivers of ice.
Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park
Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday.

Florida International University in Miami installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

