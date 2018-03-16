More Videos

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note that there are several frames during this time that are missing). The time lapse reveals many interesting features of the glacier, including opening and closing crevasses, zones of different speeds on each glacier, melting of the latest year's winter snow accumulation, rock falls, avalanches, and many more. It is through time lapse videos like this that we can truly see the dynamic nature of glaciers as rivers of ice. Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park
Local

Movement of Mount Rainier’s glaciers caught on time-lapse video

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

March 16, 2018 12:58 PM

More than two months of images show a characteristic of Mount Rainier that can’t be seen with the naked eye: The movement of its glaciers.

Mount Rainier National Park posted a 65-image time-lapse video that shows the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers creeping forward last summer. Recorded with the Camp Schurman webcam, the video is comprised of images taken at 7 a.m. most days. The six-second video also shows crevasses opening, rock falls, avalanches and numerous tents pitched by climbers.

The Camp Schurman webcam is offline for the season, but is planned to return for the summer.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

