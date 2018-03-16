Movement of Mount Rainier’s glaciers caught on time-lapse video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 73 Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle Pause 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 30 Miami pedestrian bridge collapses 28 Man shot dead in Tacoma street 42 Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 23 It's more fun to read with a furry friend 91 Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day' 135 'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot' 140 Puyallup High School students skip class in support of stronger gun laws 155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note that there are several frames during this time that are missing). The time lapse reveals many interesting features of the glacier, including opening and closing crevasses, zones of different speeds on each glacier, melting of the latest year's winter snow accumulation, rock falls, avalanches, and many more. It is through time lapse videos like this that we can truly see the dynamic nature of glaciers as rivers of ice. Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note that there are several frames during this time that are missing). The time lapse reveals many interesting features of the glacier, including opening and closing crevasses, zones of different speeds on each glacier, melting of the latest year's winter snow accumulation, rock falls, avalanches, and many more. It is through time lapse videos like this that we can truly see the dynamic nature of glaciers as rivers of ice. Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park