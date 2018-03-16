Movement of Mount Rainier’s glaciers caught on time-lapse video

More than two months of images show a characteristic of Mount Rainier that can’t be seen with the naked eye: The movement of its glaciers.
Mount Rainier National Park posted a 65-image time-lapse video that shows the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers creeping forward last summer. Recorded with the Camp Schurman webcam, the video is comprised of images taken at 7 a.m. most days. The six-second video also shows crevasses opening, rock falls, avalanches and numerous tents pitched by climbers.
The Camp Schurman webcam is offline for the season, but is planned to return for the summer.
