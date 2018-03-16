Man sentenced for vehicular homicide conviction following his second fatal crash

In September 2016, Jacob Skylar Lee was on community custody following a vehicular-homicide conviction. Ten days shy of completing that sentence, Lee crashed his vehicle along state Route 7 near Graham, resulting in the death of his passenger, Christopher Grice.
On Friday afternoon, Lee was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for vehicular homicide — his second such conviction in the decade. Lee had methamphetamines, marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck, according to court records.
In February, a judge found Lee, 27, guilty during a bench trial after he waived his right to a jury.
Due to the severity of his prior convictions, Lee faced a sentencing range of 17 years to 23 years, 6 months in prison.
Prosecutors sought the top end up that range while the defense insisted on an exceptional sentence downward of 10 years.
Defense Attorney Sunni Y. Ko told the court Friday that Lee previously sustained a head injury which has significantly impacted his ability to “appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct.”
An exceptional sentence was justified, Ko argued, due to Lee’s psychological and mental state.
Superior Court Judge Philip K. Sorensen disagreed with Ko.
“I am not going to take the opportunity to go below the standard range,” Sorensen said. “I’m going to find that the high end of the standard range is appropriate and provides the best protection to the community.”
Grice’s mother, Patiricia Wrzesien, addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.
“I’ve endured pain that no mother should have to endure,” Wrzesien said through tears. “He had the biggest heart. He’d give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar.”
She told the court that she now suffers from PTSD and that Grice’s daughter, now 6 years old, often cries that she wants her father back.
The victim’s aunt, Sue Grice, said the sentencing brought the family a little bit of closure, though there is still a lot of grief.
“Hopefully, he won’t be out to hurt anybody else’s family member,” Sue Grice said after the sentencing. “Because we really lost a lot with Chris. He did everything for everybody in the family. He is truly being missed.”
When given his chance to speak, Lee apologized to the victim’s family and his own.
“If I could, I would do anything to bring my friend back who, like me, is a friend, father, son,” Lee said. “I understand there were stupid decisions made that night that resulted in a tragic accident. But I am innocent.”
Lee’s sentencing followed his earlier vehicular homicide conviction in 2009 for which he served 3 years, 6 months in prison.
