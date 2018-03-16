Man sentenced for vehicular homicide conviction following his second fatal crash

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 58 Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash Pause 36 Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout 73 Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 30 Miami pedestrian bridge collapses 28 Man shot dead in Tacoma street 42 Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 23 It's more fun to read with a furry friend 91 Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day' 135 'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jacob Skylar Allen Lee was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison for vehicular homicide. Christopher Grice, 36, was killed while riding in the car Lee was driving near Graham in 2016. Lee had alcohol, THC and methamphetamine in his system when he drove into a ditch, records show. This is Lee's second conviction for vehicular homicide. Tess Riski triski@thenewstribune.com

