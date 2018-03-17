Silver alert issued for 78-year-old man with history of making suicidal statements

Renton Police issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a 78-year-old man who walked away from a group home in Renton.
Robert Gessner reportedly said that he didn’t want to be there anymore and planned to go to Seattle. The man suffers from dementia and has a history of depression and making suicidal statements, according to the alert.
The man has brown eyes and is 5-foot-11, 198 pounds. He has a long white beard and is balding on top with shoulder-length white hair. He was last seen wearing a bright green jacket and dark gray sweatpants. He had his walker and a small suitcase on wheels.
Anybody with information about the missing man is asked to call 425-430-7500.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
