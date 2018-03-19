Suspected arson damages Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

A fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia is now being treated as a crime after a person was seen pouring a liquid around the building and setting it on fire.
That’s according to Olympia Fire Marshal Rob Bradley, who based that statement Monday on security camera footage he had reviewed. He said it showed a person “clearly pouring a liquid around the outside of the church.”
The liquid smelled like a petroleum-based substance.
Olympia fire will assist Olympia police in their investigation, he said. Bradley also said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was sending two agents to Olympia and two to Tumwater.
The fire was set sometime before 8:20 a.m. Monday. Olympia fire was dispatched to 2225 Cain Road SE shortly thereafter.
The fire was knocked down quickly and then fire crews began overhaul and salvage efforts, Bradley said. He estimated the cost of fire damages at $50,000.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Tumwater fire also was dispatched to another Kingdom Hall fire about 9 a.m. Monday at 1199 N. Ninth Ave. SW.
Members of the congregation were set to enter the hall when they noticed smoke coming from the north side of the building, Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said. At first they used a garden hose to fight the fire, then called 911, he said.
LaVielle said fire and Tumwater police investigated and found two fires that were set on the north side of the building. They also found the “sheen and smell of some kind of accelerant,” he said.
“We did take samples,” LaVielle said.
No one was injured, he said. Although the Kingdom Hall in Olympia had security cameras, the Tumwater location did not, LaVielle said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
