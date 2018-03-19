More Videos

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater 53

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Pause
Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated 62

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire 26

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco 103

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Malfunctioning rail-crossing arms caused lengthy delays for Lakewood motorists 71

Malfunctioning rail-crossing arms caused lengthy delays for Lakewood motorists

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash 58

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash

Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout 36

Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout

Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle 73

Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Olympia fire and police personnel responded to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. Monday morning at around the same time another reported arson was being extinguished by the Tumwater fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church at 1199 N 9th Ave SW. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Olympia fire and police personnel responded to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. Monday morning at around the same time another reported arson was being extinguished by the Tumwater fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church at 1199 N 9th Ave SW. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Suspected arson damages Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 19, 2018 09:47 AM

A fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia is now being treated as a crime after a person was seen pouring a liquid around the building and setting it on fire.

That’s according to Olympia Fire Marshal Rob Bradley, who based that statement Monday on security camera footage he had reviewed. He said it showed a person “clearly pouring a liquid around the outside of the church.”

The liquid smelled like a petroleum-based substance.

Olympia fire will assist Olympia police in their investigation, he said. Bradley also said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was sending two agents to Olympia and two to Tumwater.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire was set sometime before 8:20 a.m. Monday. Olympia fire was dispatched to 2225 Cain Road SE shortly thereafter.

The fire was knocked down quickly and then fire crews began overhaul and salvage efforts, Bradley said. He estimated the cost of fire damages at $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Tumwater fire also was dispatched to another Kingdom Hall fire about 9 a.m. Monday at 1199 N. Ninth Ave. SW.

Members of the congregation were set to enter the hall when they noticed smoke coming from the north side of the building, Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said. At first they used a garden hose to fight the fire, then called 911, he said.

LaVielle said fire and Tumwater police investigated and found two fires that were set on the north side of the building. They also found the “sheen and smell of some kind of accelerant,” he said.

“We did take samples,” LaVielle said.

No one was injured, he said. Although the Kingdom Hall in Olympia had security cameras, the Tumwater location did not, LaVielle said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater 53

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Pause
Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated 62

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire 26

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco 103

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Malfunctioning rail-crossing arms caused lengthy delays for Lakewood motorists 71

Malfunctioning rail-crossing arms caused lengthy delays for Lakewood motorists

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash 58

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash

Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout 36

Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout

Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle 73

Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

View More Video