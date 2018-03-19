More Videos

Cab driver killer is suspected of other robberies

Bringing The Last Supper to life in Gig Harbor church

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Armed standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

How to truly help panhandlers

Malfunctioning rail-crossing arms caused lengthy delays for Lakewood motorists

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash

Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout

Man who killed his parents near Buckley is charged

Pierce County prosecutors charged Jared Standley, 21, on Monday with two counts of first-degree aggravated murder. He’s accused of killing his parents, Steven Standley and Theresa Standley, on Wednesday 14 at their home near Buckley.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Crime

Olympia fire and police personnel responded to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. Monday morning at around the same time another reported arson was being extinguished by the Tumwater fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church at 1199 N 9th Ave SW.

Crime

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Crime

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

Living

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Local

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)

Nation & World

Florida International University in Miami installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.

Crime

Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday.