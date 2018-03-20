Coast Guard rescues two from stranded vessel near Port Angeles

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, Wash., hoists two people after their vessel ran aground three miles east of Port Angeles on May 21, 2015. The two people were transferred to EMS with no reported injuries.
US Coast Guard District 13 Port Angeles
Man who killed his parents near Buckley is charged

Pierce County prosecutors charged Jared Standley, 21, on Monday with two counts of first-degree aggravated murder. He’s accused of killing his parents, Steven Standley and Theresa Standley, on Wednesday 14 at their home near Buckley.

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)