A Coast Guard helicopter had to take evasive action. It turns out they dodged a drone

The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter thought a bird was about to hit them when they took evasive action Saturday in the skies over Port Angeles.
It turned out to be a recreational drone that came within 50 feet of the MH-65 Dolphin from Air Station Port Angeles.
The crew was 300 feet high on a training flight when they had the near-miss collision near Fairchild International Airport.
“Drone operators must provide advanced notification to airports or airport traffic control to fly drones within five miles of an airport,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “Operators must yield right of way to manned aircraft and keep their drones in line of site at all times.”
The airport manager reported that no one was authorized or requested to fly a drone within the airport’s five-mile radius, as is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Drone operators who are unaware or complacent of existing FAA regulations pose a significant safety threat to aircrews and risk serious damage to the aircraft,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brent Schmadeke, operations officer at Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles. “With the increasing popularity of commercial model aircraft, we strongly encourage operators to familiarize themselves with operating standards set forth by the FAA.”
The MH-65 Dolphin is the distinctive primary rescue helicopter of the Coast Guard. It typically has two pilots, a flight mechanic and a rescue swimmer, according to military.com.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
