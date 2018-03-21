8-year-old girl who had seizure in Gig Harbor pool has died

An 8-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a Gig Harbor pool after having a seizure died Wednesday morning.
Lacey Foy had been in critical condition since Saturday afternoon, when someone found her unresponsive in the shallow end of a pool at Tom Taylor Family YMCA.
She was likely doing a handstand in the pool when she suffered a seizure and swallowed a lot of water, a family spokesman said.
"Lacey was loved by so many, and made an impact so much larger than her little self," said Dan Whitmarsh, the family’s pastor at Lakebay Community Church.
The second-grader at Evergreen Elementary was known for her joyous laugh, bear hugs and happiness to play with every classmate.
A crisis team visited the school Monday to help students deal with what happened to Lacey. Her classmates were able to speak with counselors or make a card for her family.
This is the second time Lacey’s parents have lost a child.
Four years ago, they lost a 14-month-old daughter to cancer.
A memorial service is being planned for Lacey. That information will be released at a later date.
"One bright spot is that her life and legacy will live on through the gift or organ donation, saving 7 to 8 lives," Whitmarsh said.
Donations can be sent to the Foy family through a youcaring.com fundraiser started by Lakebay Community Church.
