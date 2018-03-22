1 dead, 2 hospitalized after driver crossed the center median on state Route 18, police say

A 28-year-old man died and two people were hospitalized after a driver crossed the center median Wednesday night on state Route 18 near Maple Valley, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was a passenger in a 1998 Acura 3 that was traveling eastbound shortly before midnight when it crossed the center median and was struck by a westbound 1989 Mazda pickup. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
The man who died was not wearing a seat belt according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol. The drivers were using seat belts. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident.
The incident is under investigation.
