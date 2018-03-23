Group eying Hilltop Rite Aid reconsiders putting shelter for homeless youth there

SHARE COPY LINK In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com