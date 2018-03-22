Owners of more than 32,000 vehicles in Washington to be charged fee, DOL says

Beginning this week, the Department of Licensing will send notices to owners of 32,749 vehicles in Washington, asking to pay a $15 fee which was not collected because of a processing error.
According to a release from the DOL, owners who drove their vehicles from out of state between December 2016 and August 2017 were not charged for the $15 out of state vehicle check fee when they entered Washington.
This error resulted in about $491,000 in uncollected fees, the release says. The fees are required for highway safety program funding.
Owners who receive notification must pay the outstanding fee before their next renewal. Fees can be paid in person or at dol.wa.gov.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
