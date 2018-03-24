'March for Our Lives' event in Tacoma draws hundreds protesting gun violence

A crowd of more than 1,000 people walk up South 9th Street as part of the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School.
Roman Ingram, who attends Downing Elementary School, holds up a sign on stage before the start of the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Mason Middle School students Linda Casey, center, and Anna Gizzi, right, hold their signs during the “March for Our Lives” rally in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1000 people were in attendance.
Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland speaks during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
People begin to march following the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
People hold up their signs for a photo before the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
From left: Erica Coutsouridis, Simone Bullinger, and Bryce Ann Hartzell, hold signs at People’s Park during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
A family waves to marchers during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
People hold signs during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
People hold signs as they gather at People’s Park for the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Ari Cohen, 5, hold a sign during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Children play at the People’s Park as people gather on the fringes for the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
More than 1,000 people listen to speakers at People’s Park as part of the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School.
Penelope Venturini, from Jason Lee Middle School, left, and Mason Middle School students Linda Casey, center, and Anna Gizzi, right, chant and hold their signs during the “March for Our Lives” rally in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1000 people were in attendance.
People march up Sprague Avenue during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Nora Donovan, 4, peaks out from under her sign as her father, Michael, leads her along the march during the March for Our Lives rally in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event included rallies and a march from People’s Park to Jason Lee Middle School. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
