Macklemore is coming to Puyallup. Tickets go on sale this week

Macklemore will steal the spotlight at the Washington State Fair this fall.
The popular hip hop artist is set to perform in Puyallup on Sept. 21. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday.
In September, Macklemore released his first solo album in 12 years, GEMINI, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s charts for rap, R&B/hip hop and independent albums. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
He released two previous albums with producer Ryan Lewis, “The Heist” and “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.”
They won three Grammy awards in 2013 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance ("Thrift Shop") and Best Rap Album ("The Heist.")
Macklemore’s music videos have been seen more than 2.7 billion times and he’s one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single.
He was also the first U.S. citizen to ever participate in the weekly Presidential Weekly Address and appeared on an MTV special with President Obama to discuss the opioid epidemic in the country.
Pre-sale tickets are up for grabs at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.thefair.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 31 and range from $85 to $110, including fair admission.
Get them at or by calling 888-559-FAIR (3247) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets can also be bought from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. A $3 per ticket service fee will be added for in-person purchases.
