Meet jellyfish and Narwhal — a creation of Tacoma author

Mutant potato? Waffle-eating jellyfish? They’re all in a day’s work for this Tacoma author Ben Clanton.
Joshua Bessex
Where were you when the Kingdome blew?

Seattle Seahawks

On March 26, 2000, Seattle's iconic Kingdome was reduced to a pile of rubble in a tidy 16.8 seconds. The downtown stadium, which went from engineering marvel to eyesore in less than a quarter century, collapsed in a controlled implosion 18 years ago.

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Crime

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades.

His credit card was declined because he stole it

Crime

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Celebrities

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.