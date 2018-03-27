Seattle's gum wall is a sticky social media sensation

Seattle’s gum wall is now one of the city’s top tourist draws. It attracts so many selfie-shooting visitors who each leave a wad a gum that it has to be cleaned once a year.
Where were you when the Kingdome blew?

On March 26, 2000, Seattle's iconic Kingdome was reduced to a pile of rubble in a tidy 16.8 seconds. The downtown stadium, which went from engineering marvel to eyesore in less than a quarter century, collapsed in a controlled implosion 18 years ago.

County homicides could be highest in 20 years

Between Jan. 1 and March 22, Pierce County saw 23 homicides, more than doubling last year's total at this time. Local leaders suggest the spike might be an anomaly, but if the trend persists, it will be the county's most violent year in two decades.