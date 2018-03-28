Police want help finding a missing woman with a history of fainting, falling spells

Police are asking for help locating a 56-year-old woman who went missing Monday in Federal Way.
Inderjit K. Singh was reported missing by her husband, Gian Singh, and was last seen Monday morning at 28930 18th Avenue South in Federal Way.
Federal Way police say the woman appears to have left behind her personal items but has her identification.
"Family members have reported that Inderjit’s disappearance is suspicious as she is known to be in constant communication with family," reads a statement released by Federal Way Police.
She is 5-foot-1, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has experienced recent fainting and falling episodes and depression, police said.
Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call Federal Way Police at 253-835-6700 or call 911 if you see Singh.
