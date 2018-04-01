‘Instagram built our church.’ Former Puyallup resident preaches to throngs in L.A.

Rev. Dave Veach says he's proud of his son Chad's ministerial work. Rev. Chad’s Zoe Church is one of the newest in a wave of youth-oriented evangelical churches making their homes in Los Angeles. "It's a social phenomenon. He's reaching a younger audience that most churches could never reach previously.” Dave, photographed at the Puget Sound Foursquare offices in Tacoma, is district supervisor for over 200 Foursquare churches in the Northwest. Photo taken on Wednesday, March 21 2018. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com