Paying off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.
The anticipated six-month closure of Shaw Road between 23rd Avenue and Manorwood Drive will begin in April as the city of Puyallup starts construction on a center left-turn lane meant to ease traffic congestion.
Watch crews working for Seattle Tunnel Partners install the last of the 1,152 road panels that together form the lower (northbound) roadway in the SR 99 tunnel. A double-deck highway now runs nearly two miles end to end inside the tunnel.