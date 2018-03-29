Paying off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge

A series of loans from the state will freeze bridge tolls until 2021. Officials say the loan will keep tolls on the bridge for at least an extra year, and are expected to disappear in 2032.
David Montesino
Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.