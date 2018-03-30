State Parks offer two free admission days in April

Visitors to Washington’s state parks will be allowed free admission on two days in April.
On April 14 and April 22, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to enter state parks. Except for 12 designated free days each year, Discover Passes are required to access state lands by vehicle. A Discover Pass will still be required on WDFW and DNR lands those days.
The other remaining 2018 State Parks free days are June 2, June 9, June 10, Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and Nov. 11.
Discover Passes provide daytime access at State Parks but overnight visitors are still required to pay fees for camping and other accommodations. In those cases, day access is included in the overnight fee. Additional information on the Discover Pass program can be found online at www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.
