A triple-decker bus and an April Fool's Day joke that would make Homer Simpson drool

Sound Transit unveils a triple-decker bus, a University of Montana campus in Tacoma and fire fighters lobbing donut jokes at police.
It must be April Fool's Day.
Several agencies are showing off their Photoshop skills and using social media to have a little fun Sunday morning.
Sound Transit tweeted an image of a "triple-decker bus prototype to meet booming ridership demands while the light rail system is built out."
R & D team is making good progress on our triple-decker bus prototype to meet booming ridership demands while the light rail system is built out. pic.twitter.com/n4HNZYD32F— Sound Transit - (@SoundTransit) April 1, 2018
The University of Washington Tacoma tweeted a tall tale about how the University of Montana once planned to build a campus in Tacoma and UW planned to do the same in Billings, Montana.
Did you know that the University of Montana had plans to build a campus in Tacoma? Governments in Washington & Montana approved the collaboration. As part of the deal #UW planned to open a campus in Billings. The agreement fell apart when both parties realized it made no sense. pic.twitter.com/iYsSnvn2hx— UW Tacoma (@uwtacoma) March 31, 2018
Meanwhile, Pierce County Professional Firefighters and Lacey Fire are dipping into their well of police/pasteries jokes. Pierce County Firefighters used Photoshop to turn the wheels of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy vehicle into, mmmm, donuts.
#LawSupportOne-Our friends at @PierceSheriff stopped by this morning to show us their brand new response vehicle that they placed into service this morning.This vehicle carries a variety of pastries to help sustain our police first responders. We are proud to serve alongside you. pic.twitter.com/XRAFYzYY1K— Pierce County Firefighters (@IAFF726) April 1, 2018
Hey @LaceyPolice your best buddies @LaceyFireDist3 got you guys a bunch of fresh, warm, delicious donuts! #AprilFools— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) April 1, 2018
Please don’t hurt us... pic.twitter.com/J33FuV4l56
And here's one more from the National Weather Service's Seattle office:
