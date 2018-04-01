Sound Transit tweeted out this April Fool's joke on Sunday morning.
Sound Transit tweeted out this April Fool's joke on Sunday morning. @SoundTransit Twitter
Sound Transit tweeted out this April Fool's joke on Sunday morning. @SoundTransit Twitter

Local

A triple-decker bus and an April Fool's Day joke that would make Homer Simpson drool

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

April 01, 2018 11:14 AM

Sound Transit unveils a triple-decker bus, a University of Montana campus in Tacoma and fire fighters lobbing donut jokes at police.

It must be April Fool's Day.

Several agencies are showing off their Photoshop skills and using social media to have a little fun Sunday morning.

Sound Transit tweeted an image of a "triple-decker bus prototype to meet booming ridership demands while the light rail system is built out."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The University of Washington Tacoma tweeted a tall tale about how the University of Montana once planned to build a campus in Tacoma and UW planned to do the same in Billings, Montana.

Meanwhile, Pierce County Professional Firefighters and Lacey Fire are dipping into their well of police/pasteries jokes. Pierce County Firefighters used Photoshop to turn the wheels of a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy vehicle into, mmmm, donuts.

And here's one more from the National Weather Service's Seattle office:

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

  Comments  