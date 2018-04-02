Elderly Tacoma man missing for three days

A 78-year-old Tacoma man has been missing for three days, and his family is asking for help bringing him home.
Faustinus “Frank” Kukuia left home Friday and has not been seen since. He left a note saying he was going on a “journey,” but his children do not believe Kukuia is capable of planning a trip.
It’s possible he wanted to visit California.
Kukuia is black, 130 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. He is soft-spoken and has a heavy West African accent.
Never miss a local story.
His family said he has health issues, has suffered from multiple strokes and has poor memory, vision and motor skills. Police said he has no cell phone and no means of transportation.
Anyone who has seen Kukuia is asked to call 911.
Comments