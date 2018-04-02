Faustinus “Frank” Kukuia, 78, has been missing from his Tacoma home since Friday.
Faustinus “Frank” Kukuia, 78, has been missing from his Tacoma home since Friday. Kukuia family
Faustinus “Frank” Kukuia, 78, has been missing from his Tacoma home since Friday. Kukuia family

Local

Elderly Tacoma man missing for three days

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

April 02, 2018 01:16 PM

A 78-year-old Tacoma man has been missing for three days, and his family is asking for help bringing him home.

Faustinus “Frank” Kukuia left home Friday and has not been seen since. He left a note saying he was going on a “journey,” but his children do not believe Kukuia is capable of planning a trip.

It’s possible he wanted to visit California.

Kukuia is black, 130 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. He is soft-spoken and has a heavy West African accent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

His family said he has health issues, has suffered from multiple strokes and has poor memory, vision and motor skills. Police said he has no cell phone and no means of transportation.

Anyone who has seen Kukuia is asked to call 911.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

  Comments  