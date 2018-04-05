The flowers are blooming, so it's time for the Daffodil Parade

Newly crowned Queen Allie Brooks will preside over Saturday's Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade.
More than 180 entries, including marching bands and floats decorated with thousands of daffodils, will travel through Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting. The theme of this year’s parade, the 81st, is “Traditions in Bloom.”
The Daffodil Festival is 85 years old this year, and there have been parades every year since 1934, except in 1943, 1944 and 1945 during World War II.
Start times for the parades are:
▪ Tacoma: 10:15 a.m.
▪ Puyallup: 12:45 p.m.
▪ Sumner: 2:30 p.m.
▪ Orting: 5 p.m.
Brooks, a senior at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, was crowned queen of this year's Daffodil Festival at a ceremony Saturday at Tacoma’s Rialto Theater. Her duties will include a year of community service and appearances. Brooks was selected from a court of 23 students from Pierce County high schools.
