Tacoma Sears store slated for demolition?

Plans from the Simon Property Group show the possible demolition of the Sears store building at the Tacoma Mall to make way for several smaller buildings and a movie theater.
Tony Overman
Confessions of a Recovering Gambler

Local

Confessions of a Recovering Gambler

A recovering problem gambler from Northern California talks about being a compulsive gambler and the turning points in his addiction that got him to Gambler Anonymous meetings and a better life.

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Paying off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Local

Paying off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge

A series of loans from the state will freeze bridge tolls until 2021. Officials say the loan will keep tolls on the bridge for at least an extra year, and are expected to disappear in 2032.

Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Traffic

Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.