Tacoma Sears store slated for demolition?

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack.
A Florida couple was pulled over in Daytona Beach after a patrolling deputy noticed erratic driving. Later he found a stolen Amazon package containing dog treats as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
The Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking pedestrian Johnnie Jermaine Rush during an arrest on August 25, 2017. WARNING: Profanity and graphic content.
Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. The march was typical of many marches across the country demanding increased funding.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on a snowy highway in Sardine Canyon. Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.
Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.