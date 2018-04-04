Thrilling Gig Harbor, Peninsula matchup end in satisfying 0-0 draw

Gig Harbor forward Dylan Horwath (7), right, flicks the ball through.
Peninsula forward Keeton Hugeness tries to gather the ball in front of a sliding Gig Harbor goalkeeper Winston Sappenfield during the Gig Harbor vs. Peninsula boys soccer match at Roy Anderson Field, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The thrilling league match ended in a satisfying 0-0 draw.
Peninsula defender Ben Stanford (11), left, battles Gig Harbor defender Logan Kinney for the ball.
Gig Harbor midfielder Trevin Snell (4), right, deftly turns from Peninsula defender Ben Stanford.
Gig Harbor goalkeeper Blaze Manglona dives to his left to cover the goal in a free kick.
Peninsula midfielder Teyj Menon (6), left, and Gig Harbor forward Dylan Horwath (7) battle for the ball.
Peninsula goalkeeper Ben Undem (0) protects his goal on a corner kick.
Peninsula defender Kel Sonnen (5), right, marks Gig Harbor forward Dylan Horwath (7).
Gig Harbor midfielder Max Frank (2), left, wins the ball against Peninsula forward Keeton Heggerness (9).
Gig Harbor forward Dylan Horwath (7), left, and Peninsula defender Camron Watkins battle for the ball.
Gig Harbor forward Dylan Horwath (7), right, and Peninsula midfielder Ben Patterson (2) battle for the ball.
Gig Harbor goalkeeper Winston Sappenfield (1) gathers the ball in front of his goal.
Peninsula goalkeeper Ben Undem (0) punches the ball to safety in front of his goal.
Peninsula’s Ben Stanford (11), left, has his eyes on the ball.
Peninsula midfielder Ben Patterson (2), left, and Gig Harbor defender Nate Jones (20) battle for the ball.
