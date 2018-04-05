Wrong-way bottle rocket destroys Key Peninsula mobile home, firefighters say

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning when a bottle rocket accidentally fired into the small trailer, according to the Key Peninsula Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted at 3:58 a.m. that it was responding to a fully involved fire off of Key Peninsula Highway South. All residents evacuated the trailer allowing crews to take a defensive approach to the fire.
At 5:54 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire was out, but the travel trailer was a total loss. It also offered an explanation from the owner: "Homeowner reports he lit a bottle rocket set on the front door hinges, which accidentally shot into the trailer."
Update: Fire is out. Homeowner reports he lit a bottle rocket set on the front door hinges, which accidentally shot into the trailer. The small travel trailer is a total loss— Key Peninsula Fire (@kpfd16) April 5, 2018
Comments