File photo
File photo

Local

Wrong-way bottle rocket destroys Key Peninsula mobile home, firefighters say

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

April 05, 2018 06:30 AM

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning when a bottle rocket accidentally fired into the small trailer, according to the Key Peninsula Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted at 3:58 a.m. that it was responding to a fully involved fire off of Key Peninsula Highway South. All residents evacuated the trailer allowing crews to take a defensive approach to the fire.

At 5:54 a.m., the department tweeted that the fire was out, but the travel trailer was a total loss. It also offered an explanation from the owner: "Homeowner reports he lit a bottle rocket set on the front door hinges, which accidentally shot into the trailer."

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

  Comments  