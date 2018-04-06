Wreck knocks out power in Lakewood, Parkland

A crash in Lakewood has caused a power outage throughout the area Friday afternoon, officials say.
The two-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest, which happened about 1 p.m., left one driver with minor injuries, Lakewood police spokesman Andy Gildehaus said.
The driver of a truck suffered a medical emergency and hit the back of a car and sent it over the median on Steilacoom Boulevard. The truck careened on, shearing off the base of a high-tension power line.
"We've got the whole area shut down right now until (Tacoma) Power shows up to make sure the lines are de-energized," Gildehaus said.
Steilacoom Boulevard is shut down from Lakewood Drive Southwest to Lakeview Avenue Southwest.
The crash caused power outages at state Route 512's intersection with Interstate 5, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. Stoplights without power should be treated as four-way stops.
More than 10,000 customers of Tacoma Power, Lakeview Light and Power, and Parkland Light & Water are without power in Lakewood, Tacoma, Parkland and Spanaway.
At least two West Pierce Fire & Rescue stations were left without power in the wake of the crash, spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said. Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland is among the customers without power.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
