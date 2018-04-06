Homeless count in Pierce County reveals sharp increase

Data from the annual Point-In-Time homeless count in Pierce County shows that 1628 people were living on the streets or in shelters on a given night in January 2018, an increase of 300 more individuals than last year.
PCTV Courtesy
Citizens save driver from burning car

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.