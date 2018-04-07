1 killed, 1 hurt in Graham rollover wreck, officials say

A 24-year-old man was killed and his 24-year-old passenger was injured after a rollover crash early Saturday in Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 200th Street East at 120th Avenue East about 2 a.m., sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The man was driving when he lost control, rolled his pickup truck and hit a power pole, Troyer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female passenger was taken to a Tacoma hospital for unspecified injuries.
It is unknown whether intoxicants played a role in the crash, Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
