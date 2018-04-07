Woman dead after teen driver blows through stop sign, barrels into vehicle, deputies say

A woman died late Friday after a teenager ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle in unincorporated Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The collision took place about 11:45 p.m. near 128th Street East and Vickery Avenue East.
A 16-year-old boy in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding south on Vickery when he passed another car and ran a stop sign, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
He crashed into the passenger side of a 2014 Honda Accord driven by a 58-year-old woman traveling west on 128th Street East.
Both vehicles landed in a yard southwest of the intersection.
The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the teenage boy was not impaired and released him to his father.
Prosecutors will decide whether to press charges.
Troyer said two suspected drunken drivers tried to drive through the scene while the collision was being investigated.
