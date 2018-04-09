Man killed in Graham rollover crash identified

A man who was killed in a Saturday morning rollover crash in Graham has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.
Zachary Bowers, 24, of Puyallup, died and his 24-year-old female passenger was injured in the single-vehicle crash that occurred at about 2 a.m. at 200th Street East and 120th Avenue East.
The man lost control and his pickup rolled and hit a power pole, according to Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, who sustained unspecified injuries, was taken to a hospital.
It is unknown whether intoxicants played a role in the crash, Troyer said Saturday.
