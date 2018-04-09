Firefighters rescue a window washer dangling from a Tacoma building

Firefighters rescued a window washer dangling from a Tacoma building on Monday morning, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.
The window washer was working at a building near the intersection of South 11th Street and Broadway Avenue when he suffered an equipment malfunction, Meinecke said.
The washer rappelled off of the roof of the building and a safety device reportedly engaged leaving him stranded. The man hollered for help and Tacoma Fire was dispatched at 9:20 a.m. The man was rescued by 9:45.
Firefighters were able to extend the ladder from a fire truck to reach the man. He was not injured, Meinecke said.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
